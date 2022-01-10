Tickets for Miranda Lambert’s South Jersey Show on Sale This Week

Here comes Miranda Lambert!

Miranda Lambert is bringing her "Bandwagon Tour" to the BB&T Pavilion in Camden on Saturday, June 11 at 7pm.



Opening for Lambert will be the group Little Big Town.Tickets for the concert officially go on sale this Friday, January14th at 10am via Live Nation.

Already announced: COVID-related requirements for the show:

"The Event Organizer is requiring all attendees of this event to have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours prior to entering the venue, OR be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In attending the event, you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will abide by the following regulations:

All fans will provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours prior to entering the venue, OR be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide printed proof of immunization. Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.

Entry requirements and venue protocols are subject to change."

Lambert's current hit is called, 'If I Was a Cowboy." She has had a bunch of number one hits including, "The House That Built Me", "Heart Like Mine" and "Over You."

