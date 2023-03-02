Attention New Jersey Cooks! Can You ‘Beat Bobby Flay?’

Bobby Flay is a busy man with his own line of cooking products and many restaurants.

Oh, and he's one of the hardest-working men in food television.

Bobby along with Guy Fieri practically runs The Food Network. Between the two of them, there must be about 100 shows.

Did you know Bobby Flay was a New York City high school dropout?

He ditched the books when he was 17 for bowls. Bowls of salad.

He started his culinary adventure mixing greens in New York's Theater District.

Bobby is a graduate of The French Culinary Institute. Shout out to the Class of 1984!

Flay flew right into the kitchen in New York as a chef but decided that he was not ready at that point in his career.

For a short time, Bobby actually worked at the New York Stock Exchange.

However, Bobby never lost his passion for cooking. It wasn't long before he got back into the kitchen where he belonged.

From there, Flay's career skyrocketed. His frequent exposure on The Food Network made him a household name.

Bobby has restaurants all over the country.

Mr. Flay earned my respect personally when I met a family that lost their son to cancer.

Mark "The Shark" Levine had many loves, but his biggest was burgers. He couldn't eat enough of them.

He and his family would even stop at different burger joints traveling to and from treatments.

Bobby Flay caught wind of this fellow burger lover and made it a point to visit Mark at his home. Bobby was this young man's idol.

I'll always remember and respect what Bobby did for Mark.

One of Bobby Flay's most popular shows is "Beat Bobby Flay."

It is the only cooking show of its kind where contestants actually cook against a celebrity chef.

Do you or someone you know think you have what it takes to "Beat Bobby Flay?"

Here is your opportunity.

JS Casting is currently recruiting chefs to compete in season 35 of The Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay."

Fill out a simple form and include the required attachments to be considered. Good luck!

