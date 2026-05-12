At this point, it almost feels personal.

Buc-ee’s just announced another wave of expansion plans, adding new stores in states like Arizona, Wisconsin, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and North Carolina. The gas station giant keeps spreading across America while New Jersey drivers sit here wondering the same thing: What exactly are we doing wrong?

South Jersey feels built for a Buc-ee’s, doesn’t it?

The chain has turned roadside stops into full-blown attractions. People literally plan vacations around brisket sandwiches, homemade fudge, jerky counters the size of grocery aisles, and those Beaver Nuggets. Meanwhile, Wawa (beloved as it still is) doesn’t quite have the same novelty factor anymore.

Could South Jersey Land New Jersey’s First Buc-ee’s?

As of now, there are no confirmed Buc-ees locations planned for New Jersey. Some reports have suggested the state’s ban on self-serve gas could make expansion here more complicated since Buc-ee’s is known for its massive fueling stations.

Still, if the company ever decides to move into the Northeast, South Jersey feels like the obvious place to start.

READ MORE: 4 NJ Obsessions Outsiders Just Do Not Understand

Cumberland County honestly makes a ton of sense. You’ve got Route 55 shore traffic, wide-open land, easier development space than North Jersey, and a built-in road trip culture.

South Jersey residents already love giant roadside food stops and random market destinations. A Buc-ee’s off Route 55 would instantly become a shore-season ritual.

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New Jersey Residents Are More Ready For Buc-ees Than Ever

The funny part is that ten years ago, New Jersey probably would’ve laughed off the idea of wanting another gas station chain. Now, people are driving hours just to visit one.

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That’s probably the biggest sign Buc-ee’s could actually work here someday. South Jersey drivers don’t just want another convenience store anymore. Obviously, they want the experience.

New Jersey Needs a Buc-ee's Visit to a Buc-ee's in South Carolina Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly