For years, people in South Jersey joked that any major change to the Wildwood tramcar would cause absolute chaos online. Turns out… they were right.

A new Facebook reel showing off the updated vehicle pulling the iconic Sightseer Tram Cars has fans of the Wildwood Boardwalk feeling some type of way. Judging by the comments, nostalgia is officially winning this battle.

Can you blame people, though? It’s like a piece of their childhood has been stolen.

Wildwood Tramcar Fans Say The New Look Feels Wrong

The biggest complaint isn’t really about technology. Most people understand the tramcars needed upgrades after decades of wear and tear. Officials have said the newer electric vehicles are supposed to help preserve the future of the tramcar experience while reducing maintenance headaches.

Emotionally though, that’s a different story.

Commenters flooded the reel saying the updated SUV-style tramcar “kills the nostalgia” of the Wildwood boardwalk. Others compared it to “putting a hot dog on a hamburger bun,” while some flat-out called it “ugly.”

The Nostalgia Factor Is Real In Wildwood

The tramcar isn’t just transportation. It’s basically part of the soundtrack of summer at the Jersey Shore.

READ MORE: Why Cape May County Shore Towns Are SO Confusing To Outsiders

For generations, Wildwood visitors have grown up hearing “Watch the tramcar, please” echo down the boards. The yellow-and-blue cars have become just as iconic as Morey’s Piers, Curley’s fries, and late-night boardwalk pizza.

That’s why even small design changes feel personal to people.

Will People Eventually Accept The New Tramcars?

The short answer to that question is... probably. It'll take a while, though.

Every major Wildwood change gets pushback at first. But if the classic voice stays, the rides still run, and summer memories keep happening, people may come around eventually.

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Still, South Jersey residents have made one thing crystal clear: don’t mess with their nostalgia unless you’re ready for the Facebook comments section to explode.

Ride or Regret: 12 Wildwood Attractions You Need To Ride This Summer Summer is NEVER complete without a ride on some of your boardwalk favorites. Nobody does it better than Morey's Piers in Wildwood. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal | Sam Wood