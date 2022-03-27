Before He Was A Food Network Star, Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Cooked For Me! We Catch Up On My Video Podcast (Watch)

Robert Irvine is a world-renowned celebrity chef,TV personality, entrepreneur, author, fitness authority, and the head of his own foundation to help our military. But before all of that, he cooked for me! He came to my house and did a cooking demonstration for me and my friends - yes, I have the photos here to prove it!

Robert and I go back 20 years when he was a chef in Atlantic City. It was great catching up with him and sharing some laughs in this episode. We chat about his six television shows, and what happens behind the scenes of Restaurant Impossible. Robert talks about his FitCrunch Bar, new spirit company, and his love of fitness. He is one of the busiest guys on the planet and he works out every day, so none of us have any excuses!

The Robert Irvine Foundation benefits our service members in many ways, with a special focus on their physical and mental health. Please join me for this very special episode. Robert urges you to contact the Tragedy Assistance Program for survivors at taps.org which provides comfort, care, and resources to those grieving the death of a military loved one.

