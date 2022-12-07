Regional Pizza Restaurant Chain With NJ, PA Locations Declares Bankruptcy

Just because you sell food that just about everyone enjoys doesn't mean you'll have an easy time running a business.

Just ask the folks to run a chain of pizza restaurants across our region as they have just filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time.

No easy go

This year seems like it has been particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug.

For example, Voltaco's in Ocean City closed after almost 70 years.

Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City, NJ, has announced they are closing for good - Photo: Google Maps

Life On The Veg has closed its restaurant on Long Beach Island following 17 years of service (their Manahawkin location remains open).

Living On The Veg in Beach Haven NJ is closing - Photo: Google Maps

Cluck' n Crabs in Stafford Township is gone, too.

Google Maps

And that's just a few of many.

Trouble selling enough pizza

On Tuesday, Restaurant Business reported that Bertucci’s Brick Over Pizza and Pasta, a chain of nearly four dozen restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, blaming the pandemic and inflation on its second such filing in four years.

The 41-year-old Massachusetts-based company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018. After working its way through those financial troubles, the chain shrunk from 100 locations down to 56.

With their latest problems, a handful of their restaurants in New England have already closed, but none in our immediate area.

Bertucci's in Mount Laurel NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Bertucci's currently has locations in Mount Laurel, NJ; in Pennsylvania in Huntington Valley/Willow Grove and Springfield, Delaware County; and one in Newark, Delaware.

WCVB-TV in Boston reports Bertucci's employs approximately 1,436 hourly and salaried employees.

The remaining Bertucci's restaurants are expected to remain open as their bankruptcy progresses.

