For the first time in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series. You told us the absolute best bars in South Jersey to watch the showdown against the Houston Astros.



We asked, you answered! Yeah, you could sit home on your couch watching every hit and strike out, but when the stakes are THIS high, you'll want to be around fellow fans who know EXACTLY how you feel!

Put that collective energy together to send the Phils all the positive vibes you can.

So, if you can't be there in person to witness what could be the Phillies third World Series win but you still want to go out to watch one of the games, keep scrolling for the best bars near you to catch the games.

Get our free mobile app

Where to watch the Phillies win the World Series!

The Absolute Best Bars in South Jersey to Watch the World Series For the first time in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series. We asked you to tell us the absolute best bars in South Jersey to watch the showdown against the Houston Astros. Here's how you answered.

Complete South Jersey Winery Guide Love to sample local wines? The Garden State is brimming with local wineries crafting delicious varietals all year long. Ready to take a tour? Check out our complete guide to South Jersey wineries.

The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden Co., NJ We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions.