There’s a moment every South Jersey local waits for all year. That first drive over the bridge into Wildwood is something special. Windows down, salt air hitting your face, and just like that… it’s summer again.

No matter how far life pulls you, the Wildwoods have a way of pulling you right back.

In 2026, that feeling officially returns on Friday, May 1.

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Morey’s Piers Opening Weekend Is A Can’t-Miss

If you grew up around here, you already know: summer doesn’t start until Morey’s Piers lights up. Opening weekend (May 1–3) brings Mariner’s Amusement Pier back to life with rides, boardwalk food, and that energy you just can’t replicate anywhere else. Wildwood is THE spot.

There’s nothing like watching families take it all in for the first time: kids wide-eyed on the rides, teens running pier to pier, and parents low-key reliving their own Wildwood summers.

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More Piers, More Rides, More Reasons to Go Back

The season keeps building from there. Surfside Pier opens May 16, followed by Adventure Pier on May 22, just in time for full-blown summer mode.

If you’re a ride person, this matters. Upgrades are coming to the Great White roller coaster, one of the best thrills on the boardwalk. It’s already a classic, so anything new just gives us another excuse to ride it again (and again).

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Why Wildwood Still Tops Summer In South Jersey

You can try to explain it, but you really can’t. It’s the lights, the rides, the food, the noise… and the memories tied to all of it.

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Every summer, it’s the same feeling: You come back… and it’s like you never left.

Ride or Regret: 12 Wildwood Attractions You Need To Ride This Summer Summer is NEVER complete without a ride on some of your boardwalk favorites. Nobody does it better than Morey's Piers in Wildwood. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal | Sam Wood