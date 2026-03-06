I'm SO ready for summer. This year, I plan on heading back to a place that used to be one of my favorites to spend a weekend every year when I was little.

It’s tucked away on the border of both Atlantic and Cumberland counties. Buena Vista Campground might just be one of South Jersey’s best-kept summer secrets. That’s especially true for anyone who remembers when it was known as Lake Buena Vista.

If you grew up around here, there’s a good chance this place already holds a few memories for you.

For me, it was basically my childhood summer headquarters. The old waterslide used to hate to see me coming. I swear I spent half my childhood climbing those stairs. The mini golf course also has my heart. Let’s just say I logged some serious hours trying to beat my friends out there.

Back then, it felt like our own little hidden getaway right in the middle of South Jersey.

Buena Vista Campground Amenities Buena Vista Campground loading...

A Quiet South Jersey Escape Families Still Love

One of the best things about Buena Vista Campground is that it still feels like a bit of a hidden gem. It’s the kind of place you hear about from friends or family. Once you go, you understand why people keep coming back year after year for a summer vacation.

Even though the waterslide is now part of the campground’s history, the things people loved about the place are still very much alive.

You’ll still find mini golf, a swimming beach perfect for hot summer days, fishing spots, games, and plenty of room for kids to run around and actually enjoy being outside.

Foam Party Buena Vista Campground loading...

Buena Vista Campground Now Has More To Do Than Ever Before

Over the years, the campground has added even more experiences for visitors. Themed weekends, family activities, and outdoor recreation give both kids and adults plenty of ways to enjoy the day.

It still has that relaxed South Jersey summer vibe I grew up with. Now, it just has a few extra reasons to stick around a little longer.

Get our free mobile app

What’s SO exciting is the fact that a whole new generation gets to make the kind of memories we grew up with… just with even more to do.

Buena Vista Fishing Lake Buena Vista Campground loading...

Trust me, if you know you know.

You can learn more or plan your summer getaway HERE.

26 Things in South Jersey That Aren't There Anymore Let's take a trip back in time — how many of these South Jersey landmarks do you remember? Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman