New Jerseys Best Fried Chicken Is Found In This Unsuspecting Truck Stop

So, what's the best spot in New Jersey for fried chicken?

It's a pretty big question, and not surprisingly everyone has their own opinion about what the best fried chicken in the state may be.

A lot of people were excited when Royal Farms opened in Brick.

I'll agree too, I think they have really good fried chicken.

A while back I told you that Raising Canes was looking to open a bunch of locations around Jersey.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

I've never had Raising Canes, but I've heard they have really good chicken.

Personally, I'm a big fan of Acme fried chicken.

It's a super easy dinner when you're in a pinch and honestly, their chicken is decent.

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash loading...

But who would you say has the best fried chicken in Jersey?

Some sources have said that the best fried chicken is way off the beaten path, and can be found in the Columbus Farmers Market at a place called the Chicken Coop.

Now, Experts Are Saying The Best Fried Chicken In Jersey Is Found At A Truck Stop.

Seriously.

Now, before you get too skeptical, some of the best food around comes from these hole-in-the-wall types of places!

The season on this chicken is addictive, from what I've heard and it's got a really nice crunch in every bite.

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash loading...

Plus, the chicken sandwich is good enough to rival someone like Popeyes, KFC, or Chic Fil A.

You'll have to make a quick trip out to Cinnaminson New Jersey and check out the 130 Truck Stop.

According to Only In Your State, this truck stop sells Jersey's absolute best fried chicken.

Photo Credit: Google Images Photo Credit: Google Images loading...

Their brand is called Krispy Krunchy, and they also do Cajun Tenders and buffalo wings.

Located at 2601 Route 130 South in Cinnaminson, next time you need to fill up on a road trip this may be the go-to spot.

Who do you think has Jersey's best fried chicken?

