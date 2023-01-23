Best Hotels of New Jersey For You to Enjoy in 2023
I love to travel, I haven't since the Pandemic, but I am looking forward to getting back to it now. It's always fun to go out and explore and see new sights and have great new experiences. It's also fun to stay at beautiful hotels, obviously because who wants to stay in a lousy hotel? This article hopes to give you some of the "best" hotels here in New Jersey to visit.
According to U.S. News and World Report, here are some of the "best hotels" here in the Garden State. "U.S. News & World Report ranks the best hotels in New Jersey based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings and user ratings."
TOP 5 Hotels in New Jersey
Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe
Located at 100 Frank W Burr Blvd, Teaneck, NJ 07666
"Along with 2 restaurants, this smoke-free hotel has 2 bars/lounges and a health club. Self parking is free. Other amenities include a snack bar/deli, a 24-hour business center, and WiFi in public areas."
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
Located at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
"During the warmer months in Atlantic City, New Jersey, guests have direct access to the beach and boardwalk – and the Beach Bar. Complimentary beach chairs, umbrellas and towels are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Of course, a trip to the renowned Hard Rock Casino is a must."
Asbury Ocean Club
Located at 1101 Ocean Ave N, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
"We recently stayed at the Asbury Ocean Club hotel and had an absolutely fantastic experience. Not only was the hotel itself beautiful, clean and well-maintained, the staff went above and beyond to make my stay truly memorable." ~ Trip Advisor User
Congress Hall
Located at 200 Congress Pl, Cape May, NJ 08204
"Along the shoreline of New Jersey's Cape May, you'll find Congress Hall, a historic hotel with boarding house origins dating back to 1816. Today, Congress Hall pays tribute to its past by maintaining much of its Victorian charm – a particular draw for recent guests."
The Reeds at Shelter Haven
"The Reeds at Shelter Haven provides a waterside respite along the shores of Stone Harbor, New Jersey. Newlyweds-to-be are captivated by the property's charm, often using the resort as the backdrop for their ceremonies."
Rounding out the Top 10 according to U.S. News & World Report is W Hoboken in Hoboken, The Westin Jersey City Newport in Jersey City, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, The Southern Mansion in Cape May, and Archer Hotel Florham Park in Florham Park.
