This Amazing And Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey

The state of New Jersey is like one big sweet tooth, and you don't mess with our desserts. And when it comes to donuts, we have some of the best in the whole nation.

No one takes their donuts more seriously than we do here in the Garden State, and they are certainly not just a dessert food for us. When you find a local place that serves up a really good one, they are a treat to be enjoyed any time of the day.

One of the best donut shops in all of New Jersey is getting some well-deserved national attention for having the best donut in all of the Garden State.

The national publication that is heaping the praise on one of the great local businesses is Eat This, Not That, and in this particular article, they are literally singling out the best specific donut in every state in the nation.

And for the Garden State, that honor falls directly on Ocean County and the amazing Uncle Dood's Donuts in Toms River.

If you've ever been to Uncle Dood's, and I have (many more times than I'd admit to my personal trainer). you know they can be counted on for delicious and fresh donuts every time you go there.

These national foodie experts have singled out one specific, scrumptious treat served up at Uncle Dood's and it is the one they call the French Toast Donut.

This stroke of donut genius has combined two of the great breakfast favorites into one treat that is so good it has been named the best donut in New Jersey. Congratulations, Uncle Doods!

