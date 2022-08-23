We Have The Ultimate Best New Jersey Burger Guide

New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, so we better have some really good burgers in the Garden State, and we do. If there's a good burger to be eaten, we want to know where it is, and now the ultimate New Jersey burger guide is here for you.

We searched high and low to find as many experts as we could and compiled a list of their favorite burgers in New Jersey and this tasty and juicy list is now ready for your eating pleasure. (Not the list, of course, but definitely the burgers.

Here are what food experts all over the internet are calling the best in the Garden State. See if you agree.

Eat This, Not That. It's all about food on this website, and their choice for New Jersey's best burger is something called the Holypeno at Diesel and Duke in Montclair. They also suggest you order the Fried Oreos.

Reader's Digest. The great folks at Reader's Digest know something about just about everything, and they love the burgers at White Manna, and say it's the best in the state.

Travel Channel. You'd have to figure that the Travel Channel has tasted a ton of burgers, so when they name New Jersey's best, you take notice, and they chose Atlantic City's Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House.

These are certainly not the only burger places around New Jersey, but it is worth noting that there seems to be a shortage of diners on this list, don't you think?

