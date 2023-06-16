Here Is Where You Can Get The Best And Juiciest Burger In New Jersey

There is no question that burger season is in full swing in New Jersey, and you don't want to let the summer of 2023 go by without trying the best burger New Jersey has to offer.

Now, many of us may be saying the best burger in this state is the one that comes right off of my grill after I cook it up. We love your confidence, and we admit, there is nothing like the taste of a homemade burger fresh off your very own grill.

But if all you weekend Garden State grillers peel away from your backyard and still find yourself craving an amazing burger this summer, you're definitely going to want to know where you can find the best in the state.

The experts at Reader's Digest have their choice, and when they talk all our ears perk up, and in this case, our taste buds are ready for the info.

You'd have to figure that since summertime is truly the best time of year for a burger, and everyone is racing to the Jersy Shore this time of year, that might be where you find New Jersey.s best burger, and you'd be wrong.

The experts focused right in on Hackensack and have named the state's best burger maker the good folks at White Manna right there on River St.

White Manna started it all at the World's Fair in 1939, and they haven't looked back. Their burgers are legendary, and now they have an added honor. They are the place these foodie experts say you can get the best burger in New Jersey.

Congratulations to White Manna on a well-deserved honor.

