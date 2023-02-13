Major Publication Says This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Pizza

It seems like someone else is trying to name the best pizza place in New Jersey, but this time it may matter a lot more to you because it's coming from a major, well-respected publication.

The whole idea of naming one single place and the best pizza in New Jersey is a very slippery slope, and it always has been.

There is nothing residents of New Jersey are more passionate about than our pizza, and every one of us has our own favorite, which means there are potentially hundreds of correct answers to this question.

No matter which pizza place any source chooses as the best in the state, it will meet mostly disagreement. That's just the nature of the argument.

For the sake of not missing out on what could be the best pizza in the state, however, and factoring in that this particular source is extremely wee-respected, we thought we should pay attention to this one, and let you know about it.

So, take a deep breath, put your incredible passion bout your favorite pizza place aside for just a moment, and let's see what the fine folks at Reader's Digest have to say on the topic.

It turns out the choice they made for the Garden State has multiple locations to make it even easier for you. They chose Brooklyn Square Pizza, with locations in Manalapan, Jackson, and Toms River.

Their menu is loaded with tons of amazing pizza choices, and they absolutely belong on your pizza bucket list.

You can still stay loyal to your favorite local place and broaden your pizza horizons at the same time. You can never get enough pizza!

