Travel Publication Names Their Choice For New Jersey’s Best Restaurant

We never seem to run out of great restaurants to try in New Jersey, and now a major website has named its choice for the best restaurant in the entire Garden State.

It truly is one of the hardest tasks you could tackle. Is it even possible to filter through all of the hundreds of great restaurants we are surrounded by here in New Jersey and narrow the field down to one that you call the absolute best?

That is exactly what foodie and travel experts have been trying to do for years, and their selections have been providing all of us with great restaurant options for years.

Another major travel site, Sherman's Travel has done its research, and named its choice for the best restaurant in New Jersey, so get a pen and your bucket list ready.

We all know that even if the different choices we see from different sources mean we really don't have a unanimous answer to this question, we do know it helps us increase the number of New Jersey restaurants that make it onto our bucket list.

So, which Garden State restaurant did this source choose to top its New Jersey list? It's a great place in Jersey City called Razza, and it's pretty legendary.

It's well-known around all parts of New Jersey for amazing pizza and salads as well, and if you've never given it a try, it's an absolute must, so visit them at 277 Grove St. in Jersey City. It's always fun to check off another great restaurant on your bucket list.

And if you're traveling to the Jersey Shore, you have to give one of our favorites, Pete & Elda's a try, especially if you love thin-crust pizza.

