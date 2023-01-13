Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In New Jersey

If you want to get a healthy discussion, and sometimes even an argument started in New Jersey, just start talking about who has the best pizza in the state. One major publication has announced its choice for the best pizza in the Garden State.

I'm not sure there is anything more personal than a New Jersey resident's love for their favorite pizza place. But one thing is for sure. We're always willing to try a new one, so that is why I love this debate.

So, in the name of expanding our pizza horizons here in the Garden State, let's discuss a recent crowning of the best pizza place in all of New Jersey.

This time around, the honor is being handed out by a very well-respected national platform, Far & Wide, and they have made their top pizza selection for New Jersey.

New Jersey debaters get ready. Their choice of the best pizza in New Jersey lands in the lap of Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City.

Before you get passionate about sticking up for your favorite pizza joint, let's try to look at this as an opportunity to have a great slice of pizza that you may not have tried before.

They have a few locations, including Boardwalk and 9th St. in Ocean City, and their customers rave about their amazing pizza.

One reviewer said their pizza is the best outside of Rome, Italy. That is some big praise, especially since we're still deciding if it is the best in New Jersey.

If you are still sticking up for your favorite pizza place, we think that is awesome, and we think we have a solution. Have a couple of slices there today, and when you're near Ocean City, give Manco & Manco a try. You can never have too much pizza.

And we really can't have this conversation without my two cents about thin-crust pizza. If you love it, I believe Pete & Elda's in Neptune City has the best around. Give it a try.

