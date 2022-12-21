Atlantic County is known for many things. Mention Atlantic County to someone and the first thought they'll conjure up are the casinos, or perhaps the boardwalk or beach in Atlantic City.

Atlantic County has much to offer beyond Atlantic City. Great entertainment, restaurants to suit all tastes, diverse backgrounds of people and our proximity to Philadelphia and New York make this a great place to call home.

Get our free mobile app

Being the new guy in the area, I did research to find a place to live. I'm a New Jersey guy, but I've been away for the past few years. I understand that living in Jersey comes with a high price tag, but I still found the rental market in this area to be a bit shocking.

During my search, I discovered a list published by Niche.com of the best places to live in Atlantic County in 2022. Here are the top 3:

3. Egg Harbor Township: Egg Harbor Township is a highly ranked place to live in all of our state. They have great dining options, lots of shopping, and a highly-rated school system.

2. Margate City: Most people who live in Margate City own their home. The median home value of just under a half million dollars is well above the national average. Margate City has a small-town feel that's close to big-city action.

Expat at the Jersey Shore via YouTube Expat at the Jersey Shore via YouTube loading...

1. Linwood: The best place to live in Atlantic County, according to Niche.com is Linwood. What makes Linwood so special? Linwood offers a suburban feel with lots of shopping and restaurants. The median home value of $283k is just a bit above the national average, and nearly 85% of residents in Linwood own their own home. The schools are highly rated, and it's generally a safe place to live with crime rates well below the national average.

To see the complete list and to find out what city ranks dead last, go to Niche.com.

22 Must Try South Jersey Breakfast Spot Locations

3 South Jersey Restaurants Win 2022 Diners Choice Awards