Hates LOVE to hate on the Garden State. The Jersey-hating trolls won't even give credit where credit's due. The one thing even the trolls can't argue is the fact that New Jersey does breakfast right.

You already know where I'm going with this. I may be biased, but Jersey is home to the absolute best breakfast sandwiches you'll find anywhere in this country. We're also the home of pork roll (Taylor Ham, to those of you from Ocean County and north). Anywhere you find breakfast sandwiches in the Garden State, you'll see that pork roll is one of your breakfast meat options.

Since it's a breakfast meat that can only be found here in the northeast, it's no wonder that multiple people have sought out the best place to order it.

If you've never heard of the @teamtaylornj on Tiktok, it's an account dedicated to hunting for the best pork roll New Jersey has to offer. This guy has gone all over the Garden State and has officially compiled his list of top 5 places to get a pork roll, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich. He refers to it as "Taylor Ham," but those of us from South Jersey know it's actually called pork roll. Don't argue with us, we don't make the rules.

Most of the places on the list are way up north in the Garden State. There's one place, though, that's right next to the Jersey Shore in Ocean County. Have you ever heard of Jovo's Deli?

You'll find it in a little strip mall known as the Oxford Plaza right off of Route 88.

Look at that ratio of meat to cheese. It looks so yummy! To check out the self-proclaimed "CEO of Taylor Ham's" complete list of best places for a pork roll, egg, and cheese, click HERE.

Source: TheDigestOnline.com

