This Veteran Owned Smokehouse Makes The Best BBQ Ribs In New Jersey
Let's talk ribs.
Smoky, saucy, meaty perfection!
Ribs are one of my favorite things to eat, and one of my favorite things to throw in the smoker on a summer day.
Or any day for that matter!
Now, this isn't the first time I've talked about BBQ here, surprise surprise.
It is, after all, one of my all-time favorite types of food.
When I do ribs, I like them dry, with a rub and a nice BBQ sauce on the side. That way you really get all the smokiness the meat has to offer.
Around Jersey, there are so many tasty places to get ribs it can be hard to keep track of sometimes.
Big Barlows in Stafford Township just reopened, and they serve up some killer ribs.
Of course, you can't talk about New Jersey Ribs without also mentioning Big Eds BBQ.
All-you-can-eat ribs are a thing here!
But let's say you're looking for the best, fall off the bone ribs in the entire state.
Where do you go?
If you ask me, my backyard on a Saturday afternoon is the spot.
But seeing how you don't know where I live, let's see what the experts have to say about Jersey's best ribs.
What Restaurant Makes The Best BBQ Ribs In New Jersey?
This place, no surprise, actually made a list I put together a few months ago about some of Jersey's best BBQ spots in general.
However, it looks like again they're making the list for one of their specialties; Ribs.
This place is cool because it's Veteran Owned, and does a program called "Buy A Veteran A Meal" where you can buy a gift card for a local vet.
On top of that, Love Food reports that they serve up some of Jersey's juiciest and smokiest ribs.
Congrats to Red White And Que Smokehouse in Green Brook New Jersey.
If you want to stop by and try it for yourself, they're located at 150 US-22.
Where's your go-to spot for ribs? Let me know at douglas.buehler@townsquaremedia.com