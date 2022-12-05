Best Spots in Atlantic City, NJ to Party

South Jersey, and particularly the Jersey Shore, has a history of knowing how to party.

Back in the day, the Jersey Shore boasted clubs for every taste. Even though most of the clubs that dotted the shoreline are gone, we still have some great places right here, where adults can go and kick back and release the stress of the week. We have something for everyone.

For those who want to relive the dance club days of the ‘70s and ‘80s, there's a cool club in the Tropicana called Boogie Nights. Every Friday and Saturday night, the club features music from the ‘70s and ‘80s, along with celebrity impersonators who intermingle with guests, a light-up dance floor (think Saturday Night Fever), and a great crowd. Boogie Nights is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

If you're looking for a club that appeals to a bit of a younger crowd, you might want to check out HQ2 Nightclub in the Ocean Casino. The music is loud and the party, hardcore. Each week, HQ2 plays host to world-renowned DJs who keep the pulsating sounds of the day playing non-stop. HQ2 is open Thursday through Sunday.

The parties at the clubs are fun, but sometimes we want to get a group of friends for some adult beverages and good conversation. Resorts hosts Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville, home of the Late-Night Happy Hour 8p til close, 7 days a week. The drink specials include $5 domestic drafts as well as $5 house wine. They offer food specials as well.

These days, we can all use a good laugh. The Music Box is located in the Borgata Resort and Casino. It plays host to some of the biggest names in comedy. Jerry Seinfeld, Lewis Black, and Whitney Cummings are just some of the names taking the stage at the Music Box. In addition to comedy, they also host great bands there.

