This Amazing Town Has Been Named The Coolest In All Of New Jersey

New Jersey has some of the most beautiful small towns in America, and maybe even the world. Is it even possible to choose just one as the coolest in New Jersey?

It turns out that is exactly the question one website, Far & Wide, wanted to answer, so they came up with a mega-list of the coolest small town in every state in the nation.

When it comes to the Garden State, there are several great local towns that would definitely fall into the “cool” category.

There is no doubt that even though it is technically a city, not a town, you’d have to think that the amazing Asbury Park would be in the running for this title. It would be a great choice, but Asbury Park was not chosen.

The same argument could be made for Hoboken, Freehold and Atlantic City, but none of those extremely cool towns received this particular honor.

It’s also worth a mention that Monmouth County’s Red Bank should receive consideration, and whether it did or didn’t, it was also not named the coolest small town in New Jersey.

So, which town beat all of those and every single other small town in New Jersey to claim this prized title? It’s a town that’s no stranger to being honored.

Congratulations to the amazing Cape May for being named the coolest small town in New Jersey.

There are very few honors bestowed upon Cape May that it doesn’t truly deserve, and is is certainly hard to argue this one. But why would you want to argue anyway? It’s the holiday season.

