Beth, Homeless in Atlantic City, Talks About Life on the Streets

Beth is 38 years-old. She's trained as a graphic designer. She can draw, paint, and even create logos for your business.

She doesn't do much graphic designing these days.

Most of her time is spent "boosting" - finding money - mostly through stealing and selling goods - so she can buy drugs.

She's a self-proclaimed addict - addicted to heroin.

She's also homeless, living on the streets of Atlantic City.

This is a fascinating interview with Beth, available on YouTube:

Thanks to Lamont On the Run for this fascinating interview.

Beth is just one of the many homeless in our area. We wish her the best.

