The more things change, the more people seem to react, especially when something happens to something held near and dear to their hearts and memories.

A change taking place in Wildwood has people reacting, just as the change has been revealed.

The long-time Wildwood Boardwalk Tram Car is getting an upgrade.

Courtesy of Wildwoodsnj.com Courtesy of Wildwoodsnj.com loading...

Wildwood Tram Car history

The Wildwood Tram Cars have been running up and down the Wildwoods Boardwalk for over 70 years. If you've been on the boardwalk during "the season", you've no doubt seen and heard the yellow tram cars. "Watch the tram car, please!"

According to WildwoodsNJ.com, the cars transport hundreds of thousands of passengers each year, providing a one-of-a-kind Wildwood experience.

Cute little engines have always pulled the Sightseer Tram Cars, which, no doubt, have always required a lot of maintenance to keep running.

This season, though, everything changes.

New Trucks Pulling Tram Cars

A new Tram Truck has been unveiled, and it's changing the whole look of the tram cars.

Thanks to the Facebook page, Wildwood Boardwalk, we have the above preview of the new tram car look. We also have some early reactions from their Facebook reveal:

"Just ruined the tram car for me."

" They just keep taking the nostalgia away from the Wildwoods."

" They are destroying a Wildwood treasure."

" They are destroying the fun out of Wildwood yesteryears!!"

Trust me, people, it'll be OK. Breathe. EVERYTHING changes. It'll still be the same WIldwood that we all love.

You can check out the new Tram Car Truck beginning this Saturday, May 10th.

Ride or Regret: 12 Wildwood Attractions You Need To Ride This Summer Summer is NEVER complete without a ride on some of your boardwalk favorites. Nobody does it better than Morey's Piers in Wildwood. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal | Sam Wood