Average Guy Reviews Every Ocean City NJ Boardwalk Pizza

If you've ever visited the Ocean City, New Jersey Boardwalk, you've probably had at least one slice of pizza. I mean, how can you not, right?

Pizza reviews from every Ocean City pizza place

A guy named Wayne Gabany has successfully done what many have wanted to do, but few have actually followed through.

Gabany has eaten a slice of pizza from every different pizza place on the boardwalk!

Not only that, he's graded the pizza - and did a video too!

Gabany started from one end of the boardwalk - south - and worked his way all the way to the north. Along the way, he tasted a plain slice of pizza (some call it "cheese pizza") from every location.

Think of him as a local but less charismatic version of David Portnoy.

A winner is chosen

We don't think Gabany did this all in one day, but we really don't know.

He says he went into every business (13 of them) selling pizza and ordered one slice. Every business but one reheated his pizza, without his asking.

So, who won?

Well, of course, you can watch the video below. But, if 30 minutes of watching a guy eat pizza is not your thing, we'll give you Gabany's results.

He rated each pizza up to a 5. No place got a 5. No place even got a 4.

The winner was Pizzia Eataly! "Excellent pizza, slightly floppy crust....good cheese, good sauce....slightly charred sauce."

Coming in second was Ocean's South End Pizza.

Gabany gave both of his top 2 choices a 3.5 rating.

Gabany pointed out his top two are actually new places open this year.

In his conclusion, Gabany pointed out that this was about boardwalk pizza. "If you really want a good pizza, you have to go off the boards."

Here's Gabany's video:

