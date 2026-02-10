We Ranked the Most Iconic Boardwalk Foods — Do You Agree?
What's the best part about New Jersey's boardwalk?
Is is the beach, the water, the people?
Or, is it the food?
Ah, the food!
READ MORE: Exciting New Restaurant Coming to Somers Point in 2026
READ MORE: Richest Beach Towns in New Jersey
Ranking New Jersey's Best Boardwalk Food
Walk on any of New Jersey's Boardwalks in the summer and the smell of food will probably hit you right away.
If you weren't hungry before, you're hungry now!
Here's our countdown of the Top 10 Boardwalk Foods:
10. Corn Dogs
Deep-fried cheesiness on a stick. Honestly, though, this one might be ready to fall out of the Top 10.
9. Mozzarella Sticks
A staple of a lot of pizza places. Simple cheesy comfort food. How important is the sauce? Very!
8. French Fries
The smell of freshly made fries can dominate any boardwalk. Any boardwalk regular will tell you the fries taste best in a cup!
7. Boardwalk Pizza
Originally, I thought this would be in the Top 3. Why isn't it? Well, boardwalk pizza is good, but is it great? Some yes, some no. Pizza is definitely a shore classic, that's hard to pass on.
6. Salt Water Taffy
Born in Atlantic City and don't let anyone tell you otherwise! What do visitors take home from the boardwalk? Salt Water Taffy!
5. Caramel Corn
Betcha can't eat just one or two. And, is there a better boardwalk smell than caramel corn?
4. Ice Cream or Frozen Custard
For the purists, we're lumping them both together here. (We know you hate that!) Isn't there anything better on a warm summer evening than an ice cream cone on the boardwalk? (Shout out to my favorite, Kohr Brothers!)
3. Sausage and Peppers
Again, it's the smell that gets you. This one ranks higher than pizza just because it's a little more different.
2. Funnel Cake
Oh, yeah! You might forget about this one during your "regular life", but once you spot it and smell it on the boardwalk, you're standing in life for one!
1. Johnson's Popcorn
This deserves its own category, separate from "regular" caramel corn. It's a favorite of the Ocean City Boardwalk (and, it's a favorite of mine!). If you live near a boardwalk, you either have some popcorn in your pantry right now, or you're using a Johnson's Popcorn Bucket for something at your house!
There's my list. Are you going to fight me?
A Picture-perfect Early Summer Evening in South Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
18 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (Sub) in South Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman