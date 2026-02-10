What's the best part about New Jersey's boardwalk?

Is is the beach, the water, the people?

Or, is it the food?

Ah, the food!

Ranking New Jersey's Best Boardwalk Food

Walk on any of New Jersey's Boardwalks in the summer and the smell of food will probably hit you right away.

If you weren't hungry before, you're hungry now!

Here's our countdown of the Top 10 Boardwalk Foods:

10. Corn Dogs

Deep-fried cheesiness on a stick. Honestly, though, this one might be ready to fall out of the Top 10.

9. Mozzarella Sticks

A staple of a lot of pizza places. Simple cheesy comfort food. How important is the sauce? Very!

8. French Fries

The smell of freshly made fries can dominate any boardwalk. Any boardwalk regular will tell you the fries taste best in a cup!

7. Boardwalk Pizza

Originally, I thought this would be in the Top 3. Why isn't it? Well, boardwalk pizza is good, but is it great? Some yes, some no. Pizza is definitely a shore classic, that's hard to pass on.

6. Salt Water Taffy

Born in Atlantic City and don't let anyone tell you otherwise! What do visitors take home from the boardwalk? Salt Water Taffy!

5. Caramel Corn

Betcha can't eat just one or two. And, is there a better boardwalk smell than caramel corn?

4. Ice Cream or Frozen Custard

For the purists, we're lumping them both together here. (We know you hate that!) Isn't there anything better on a warm summer evening than an ice cream cone on the boardwalk? (Shout out to my favorite, Kohr Brothers!)

3. Sausage and Peppers

Again, it's the smell that gets you. This one ranks higher than pizza just because it's a little more different.

2. Funnel Cake

Oh, yeah! You might forget about this one during your "regular life", but once you spot it and smell it on the boardwalk, you're standing in life for one!

1. Johnson's Popcorn

This deserves its own category, separate from "regular" caramel corn. It's a favorite of the Ocean City Boardwalk (and, it's a favorite of mine!). If you live near a boardwalk, you either have some popcorn in your pantry right now, or you're using a Johnson's Popcorn Bucket for something at your house!

There's my list. Are you going to fight me?

