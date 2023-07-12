Big Accolade For Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille in Cape May

On the heels of two Cape May restaurants being named among the Top 100 Outdoor Restaurants in the US by OpenTable, another Cape May destination has been applauded for its outdoor dining.

A great gem in Cape May, Harry's Oyster Bar & Grille in Cape May has been named "The Best Restaurant For Outdoor Dining in New Jersey." The honor was bestowed upon Harry's by LoveFood, which published its list of "The Best Alfresco Restaurant in Every State."

Editors chose the winners, based on reviews and actual experiences by members of their team. "There's nothing nicer than enjoying a meal outside when the weather allows, and America has a huge range of spots perfect for a fantastic alfresco meal."

Harry's is a fun little place just off the Cape May beach, with a 2nd story looking directly over the beach and water. On a summer day or night, there's no better place to be! I've had the pleasure of being there, and I can't wait until my next visit.

Editors of LoveFood raved not only about the location, but about Harry's food: "When it comes to food, Harry's has a varied menu of sharing dishes, sandwiches, burgers, salads, and satisfying entrees including chicken Milanese, flat iron steak, and cape cioppino – clams, mussels, shrimp, and scallops simmered in a white wine tomato broth and served with garlic bread."

Harry's joins other great Cape May restaurants as being fabulous places to dine under the sky and the stars!

I personally recommend you pay Harry's a visit - soon!

SOURCE: LoveFood

