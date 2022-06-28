Big Bucks! Two Huge Lottery Jackpots Hit in the Southern Half of NJ

Not one, but two people are currently having the best summer ever in New Jersey.

And both of those people are in the southern half of the state. (note: we said "southern half of the state" instead of "South Jersey" as to avoid the debate over where South Jersey ends and North Jersey begins and if there really is a "Central Jersey" -- but all of that can be read about here.)

Apparently, it pays (literally) to play Jersey Cash 5 from the New Jersey Lottery.

$726,000 winner in Ocean County

One ticket matched all five numbers drawn for Jersey Cash 5 on Saturday, June 25th. The winning numbers were 04, 13, 20, 33 and 44 and the XTRA number was 02.

If you have that ticket, which was sold at Rajvi Liquor on Bennetts Mills Rd. in Jackson, you just won $726,337.

$100,000 winner in Camden County

The following day, one lucky ticket -- worth a cool $100,000 -- matched all five numbers drawn for Jersey Cash 5 on Sunday, June 26th. The winning numbers were 02, 06, 28, 30 and 39 and the XTRA number was 02.

That winning ticket was sold at ShopRite on Chews Landing Road in Laurel Springs.

If you won, congratulations!

