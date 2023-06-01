A fire broke out at a home in Laurel Springs, Camden County Wednesday afternoon, killing one man inside.



The fire happened at a multi-unit home along Washington Avenue (between W. Central and Arch Ave.) yesterday around 12:30 p.m., according to 6abc.com.

When authorities arrived on scene, they desperately attempted to get inside the house from the front door to rescue a man who was trapped but were unsuccessful.

When police were finally able to gain access and reach the man inside, it was too late. Officers reportedly tried to save his life, but he died.

The town's fire marshal is working to figure out what caused the blaze. The fire remains under investigation by Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and Laurel Springs Police Department, according to 6abc.com.

The victim has not yet been identified. One other occupant of the home has reportedly been displaced and is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

