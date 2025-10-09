Teen Killed, 2 Others Injured in Jackson, NJ, Head-on Crash

Teen Killed, 2 Others Injured in Jackson, NJ, Head-on Crash

Ocean County Proseutor's Office shield (Canva)

A head-on accident in Ocean County late Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of a teenager.

Just before 6:00, officers with the Jackson Township Police Department were called to the area of East Veterans Highway and West Lake Court for a report of a serious crash.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office determined that a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck, being driven by an 18-year-old woman who had a front-seat passenger, was traveling eastbound on East Veterans Highway when it crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a 2009 Nissan Altima head-on, being driven by a 16-year-old male.

East Veterans Highway and West Lake Court in Jackson NJ - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Monmouth Medical Center-Southern Campus in Lakewood where he died a short time later.

The driver and passenger of the F-150 were taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 929-2027.

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Fatal Accident, Jackson Township, Jackson Township NJ News, Ocean County, Ocean County NJ News
Categories: New Jersey News, News

More From Cat Country 107.3