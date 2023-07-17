These are the foods that made New Jersey famous

Through my articles on nj1015.com I have showcased some of the best restaurants, pizza parlors, hot dog stands and other culinary destinations that make New Jersey a wonderful place to enjoy a variety of excellent culinary choices. There is a handful of iconic foods that make New Jersey very special and honestly sometimes I take them for granted. Here a few of my favorite foods that made New Jersey famous.

Sliders

Some would say that White Castle is the original slider since they have been serving them up since 1921. They started in Kansas and worked their way east. Sliders are not just hamburgers, its pulled pork, chicken, steak and many more choices. White Manna in Hackensack has been cranking out hundreds of sliders every day since 1946. Thanks White Manna for making sliders a part of New Jersey.

Salt Water Taffy

Nobody but New Jersey can claim dibs on creating this masterpiece candy that’s so sweet and chewy regardless of the fact that a filling or two may come flying out of your mouth.

Salt water taffy was invented in Atlantic City the 1880s and has been a staple of New Jersey boardwalks since. Shriver’s in Ocean City, NJ, cranks out of 6 million pieces a year! Salt water taffy and New Jersey, great together.

Jersey Produce

Jersey corn, Jersey tomatoes, Jersey blueberries and Jersey cranberries. Everyone in the Garden State knows when to pick Jersey corn. When Jersey corn is picked in season there is no better taste.

Take a trip to the vast Pinelands and you’ll stumble across the best blueberries and cranberries in the country.

As for the Jersey tomato, the summer means a better salad, a better sandwich and something you can eat just fine by itself.

The Midwest and California may have outstanding fields of produce but New Jersey is tops in growing these outstanding fruits and vegetables. Enjoy them during the season and help support Jersey Fresh.

Frozen Custard

If you ask New Yorkers, they say that Coney Island was the birth place of frozen custard. We beg to differ.

The Kohl brothers brought their recipe to the Wildwood and Atlantic City boardwalk over 100 years ago. The frozen delight was a welcome sight and thousands of cones and cups were sold on the two famous boardwalks. Of course, Carvel followed suit and the rest is history.

For the record, the little coated candies that you sometimes dip your cone in are not called “jimmies” they are called sprinkles. Jimmies are the guys that serve up your frozen custard.

Campbell’s Tomato Soup

Campbell’s tomato soup is the definitive soup that warmed bodies after school, after snow riding and sledding and is always a great addition to your lunch or dinner. Campbell’s tomato soup is a staple of the American culture and it was invented and produced right here in Camden, New Jersey. Campbell’s tomato soup is still a classic and still one of my favorites.

Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese (a.k.a. Taylor Ham and Cheese)

I certainly don’t want to get into a debate about what to call the meat product that goes on that Jersey hard roll but that breakfast sandwich is an institution within itself. The pork product is tasty and belongs on that sandwich more than any piece of bacon or sausage.

Millions are sold each year and few have tried to change the makeup of that famous sandwich and we never saw them again. The only thing you have to decide is ketchup or no ketchup.

The Tomato Pie

The DeLorenzo family has been serving up tomato pies since 1936 after opening in Trenton, NJ. Now fast forward three generations later and they are serving them up in Robbinsville and have achieved legendary status.

What makes a tomato pie different from a regular pizza? It’s the way it’s constructed. The mozzarella cheese is placed on top of the crust first then hand crushed tomatoes are added on top of the cheese they add a little spice and that’s it, a pizza that is outstanding. I don’t do the toppings on a tomato pie it is just fine by itself.

We are lucky to have such a great variety of foods and cultural experiences here in New Jersey. Go out and enjoy all the goodness that it provides.

