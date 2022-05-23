If you frequent fast-food restaurants in the Garden State for a quick meal, this might come as a bit of a surprise.

Get our free mobile app

A chain that prides itself on its meats is adding a burger to its menu.

Now, normally a fast-food chain with a burger isn't groundbreaking, but for Arby's it is.

Arby's in Cape May Court House NJ - Photo: Google Maps Arby's in Cape May Court House NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

For the first time in its almost 60-year history, Arby's is adding a cheeseburger to its menu.

And it's not just any burger -- this nearly-1,300 calorie monster is a mixture of "wagyu beef, cooked medium-well with a hint of pink." Some regular ground beef is in there, too.

What's on it?

According to USA Today,

The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger includes an American Wagyu blended burger, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and a special burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun. There's also a Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, which includes bacon and ranch dressing as the name suggests.

So, how does it taste?

A reporter for USA Today described it as, "huge" and it's rather juicy when it comes to the amount of sauce on it, so keep several dozen napkins handy.

When and where

Arby's new Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is in stores now through the end of July and it starts at about $6.

Arby's has fourteen locations across New Jersey, stretching from Rockaway to Watchung, down to Cape May Court House and Vineland.

Beyond Arby's -- Here are 25 NJ Burgers You Have to Try