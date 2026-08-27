Ah, late August in South Jersey. The air changes, the campus wakes up, and Rowan University students officially descend upon Glassboro en masse.

If you live anywhere near town, you already know the unwritten rule of move-in week: Rowan Boulevard, Route 322, and every surrounding side street turn into an absolute parking lot.

As an alum, I have infinite love for Rowan. It’s an incredible school that shaped so many of us. But let’s be completely honest: the campus parking situation has always been a localized disaster, and the annual flood of U-Hauls, stressed parents, and lost freshmen manages to blindside everyone like clockwork.

The Real Cost of Move-In Chaos

Things will eventually settle down right around Labor Day, but getting from point A to point B over the next few days requires military-level patience. If you're trying to grab morning coffee, run simple errands, or commute through the ‘boro, you can throw your normal schedule right out the window.

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My heart genuinely goes out to the Glassboro locals who practically have to reroute their entire existence just to navigate their own hometown for a week. Let’s not forget the harsh reality check waiting just around the corner: the first official week of classes is locked in to bring an entirely new wave of morning rush-hour gridlock.

How to Survive the Gridlock

If you don't have a concrete reason to be near campus this weekend? Honestly, just stay home.

If you do have to brave the roads, expect brutal delays, map out your backroads early, and keep your cool. Even the Glassboro Police are warning about the traffic advisories.

It happens every single year, but somehow, it always catches us off guard.

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