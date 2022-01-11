Just as Jim Gardner prepares to do his final 11 PM Action News broadcast tonight, 6ABC has announced who will replace him at the anchor desk.

WPVI-TV president and general manager Bernie Prazenica says Rick Williams will take over at 11 PM starting tomorrow, January 12th.

Prazenica said in a statement on the station's website,

"I'm delighted that Rick Williams will anchor Action News at 11 p.m. following Jim Gardner. Rick is uniquely qualified by his 30+ years of experience in anchoring Action News in the morning, noon and evening. His knowledge of our region and deep roots in our community make him the perfect choice."

Williams joined channel 6 well over thirty years ago and has been co-anchoring Action News at 5 PM and the 10:00 broadcast on PHL 17.

He said of his promotion,

"It's no small thing to be able to follow a news icon and, in many ways, a role model. Jim set the journalistic bar very high at 11 o'clock, and I hope I can maintain the same standard of excellence ... while also having a bit of fun with my evening colleagues. It's going to be exciting!"

While this is Gardner's final broadcast at 11 PM, he will continue to anchor Action News at 6 PM until he retires at the end of the year.

