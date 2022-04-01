Over the years, we have lost quite a few memorable businesses, buildings, and attractions in South Jersey. Time marches on, things change and nothing lasts forever. Still, it's nice to look back at special places that were once here but aren't anymore.

Why Is This Called MORE South Jersey Things that Aren't Here Anymore?

Since I did this once before, I have added many new additions to my list of South Jersey Things That Arent Here Anymore. That brings us to MORE South Jersey Things That Aren't Here anymore. Using all caps on the word MORE seems to give it increased emphasis.

What Kinds of Things Are We Talking About?

This expanded edition of More South Jersey Things That Aren't Here Anymore takes a fond look back at Atlantic City casinos that have bitten the dust over the years. Boardwalk rides and attractions are also a big topic in this edition along with an infamous Brigantine attraction from back in the day that people still talk about.

Have A Suggestion for Future Editions of South Jersey Things That Aren't Here Anymore?

Have at it! Bring 'em on and let me know about them! Especially if you have photos you took of any South Jersey Things That Aren't Here Anymore. I will give you photo credit and props in my article and you will have the unique satisfaction of contributing to EVEN MORE South Jersey Things that Aren't Here Anymore.

After a while, the all-caps thing gets a little annoying, doesn't it? Email me any great old photos to eddie.davis@townsauaremedia.com with an explanation.

Now, on to the photo gallery of MORE South jersey Things That Aren't Here Anymore...

More South Jersey Things That Aren't There Anymore

10 Most Amazing Fried Chicken Places in South Jersey