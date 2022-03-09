A woman who had nearly 160 living dogs along with 44 dog carcasses stored in freezers at her home in Burlington County has pleaded guilty to the death of six of them and she will now be going to jail.

During a hearing last month, 68-year-old Donna Roberts of Shamong pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree cruelty to animals. As a result, under an agreement with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, she will serve 90 days in jail.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says Roberts must also perform 30 days of community service and serve five years of probation. During that time, she cannot own or care for any animal.

Authorities say an investigation began in the fall of 2018 when officials discovered dogs living in deplorable and inhumane conditions at her home.

Roberts was charged after state police, "found 44 dog carcasses placed in plastic bags and stored in freezers throughout the residence."

Investigators also discovered approximately 160 living dogs, four of which were in critical condition and required emergency treatment.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 13th.

