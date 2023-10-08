Busting the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Myths
Sunday afternoon, CBS 3 aired the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings Football game at 4:30pm.
That's a big deal.
Why?
The station almost never airs an NFL game at the same time the Philadelphia Eagles are playing. They know they can't compete against the Eagles. (Sunday, the Eagles were playing the Los Angeles Rams on FOX-TV.)
The reason for airing the Chiefs game? The hubbub about Taylor Swift and her possible appearance at the game.
Thanks to what all believe is a budding romance between Swift and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs, a lot of the nation has gone gaga over Taylor and the NFL.
OK, you're against all of this Taylor-Travis hype. There's probably a reason for that: You're not a Taylor Swift fan.
You know who is a Swifty? A big part of America - especially females 0 - 50.
There are a lot of misunderstanding about what's happening here, and I thought I'd take some time to straighten things out.
Taylor Swift doesn't need the publicity.
Her Eras Tour has sold out everywhere, breaking records everywhere. Tens of thousands of fans wanted to see her live, but weren't able to secure tickets.
Travis Kelce doesn't need the publicity.
He's been a member of the Kansas City Chiefs for ten years. He's considered one of the best tight ends of all time.
Taylor Swift doesn't need the publicity to sell tickets for her upcoming movie - which is a highlight of her Eras Tour.
The movie will break records.
Travis Kelce doesn't need a publicity to help his stance in the NFL.
That's not how sports works. Pro sports are about what happens on the field. You get paid for what you can do.
Taylor Swift is not responsible for all the coverage she gets when she attends football games.
Um, she doesn't control the media, she doesn't control the NFL broadcasts. The NFL and the networks decide what to show during a game, not Taylor Swift. They could choose to ignore her if they like. They could also decide to do what the NBA and it's networks do when celebrities attend games. They show them once or twice and that's it. The NFL and its networks have chosen to amp up there Taylor coverage when she's at the stadium.
The NFL has the most to gain from the Taylor/Travis spotlight.
Clearly, most people have been tuning into games - and that means dollars to the NFL and its networks. The more people that watch a game, the higher rates can be charged for commercials. The more jersey sales, the more the NFL profits.
So, don't blame Taylor, don't blame Travis. Blame the NFL.
