Can I Drive on the Beaches in New Jersey?

Can you take your vehicle for a spin on the beaches in our area? I know how tricky it can be to find that information, but don't worry—I've got you covered! With some help from the NJ Beach Buggy Association, I've compiled a list of beaches where you can drive. But before you hit the sand, it's always a good idea to check with the local authorities to be safe.

It's important to note that beach driving is quite limited during the summer due to obvious reasons. However, there are still a few spots that permit it. Vehicle access is primarily allowed after Labor Day weekend and before Memorial Day.

Here's a list in alphabetical order:

AVALON: Vehicle access is permitted from September 15th to March 31st.

ATLANTIC CITY: Only during the Striper Derby.

BARNEGAT LIGHT: No vehicle operation is allowed.

BRICK TOWNSHIP: 4X4 access is available from October 1st to April 30th.

BRIGANTINE: Year-round access is allowed except for the North End.

CAPE MAY: No vehicle access.

HARVEY CEDARS: No vehicle access from May 15th to October 1st.

HIGBEE BEACH: No vehicle access at present due to an erosion problem.

ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK: Vehicle access is allowed from the weekend of May 16th to the first Sunday in October, with limited vehicle operation to Gillikens and the area from A-7 south.

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP: No vehicle access from May 15th to September 30th.

LOVELADIES: No vehicle access from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

NORTH WILDWOOD: Access is available from the Monday after Labor Day to the Monday before Memorial Day.

OCEAN BEACHES (Toms River): Vehicle access is allowed from September 15th to May 15th.

ORTLEY BEACH: Permitted access is available daily from October 1st through May 14th.

SEA BRIGHT BEACH: No vehicle operation.

SEA ISLE CITY: Vehicle access is permitted from October 1st to May 15th.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: Access is allowed from September 15th to May 15th.

SEASIDE PARK: No operation of vehicles from May 16th to September 30th.

SEVEN PRESIDENTS BEACH: No vehicle operation.

SHIP BOTTOM: No vehicle access from the third Saturday in May to the third Saturday in September.

SURF CITY: No vehicle access from the fourth Saturday in May to the third Saturday in September.

TONE HARBOR: Access is permitted from October 1st to March 31st north of 122nd St.; south of 122nd St. from September 8th to March 16th.

WILDWOOD: Vehicle access is allowed from October 1st to May 1st.

WILDWOOD CREST: Vehicle access is permitted from October 1st to April 30th.

When looking at each beach, it's a good idea to contact the local police department or city administration offices. Sometimes, unexpected things change the beach access, such as having less space, weather issues, or different rules. So, it's super important to double-check before you head out. You might need permits, and there could be fees for most, if not all, of these beaches. Before you go, find out what you need and how much it costs.

