5 of the Best Things I Realized About Wildwood, NJ
While in Wildwood for the Barefoot Country Music Fest 2024, I realized some terrific things about Wildwood - some things I never knew, and some I did know, I just needed a reminder.
Wildwood's beach and boardwalk are tremendous
From the early morning walkers, joggers, and bikers, to the families filling the boards during the day and evening, the Wildwood board walk is a happening place!
Family friendly, and a mix of locals and visitors. The shops, stores, and attractions are all friendly and fun.
The beaches - well, you know!
Not only a great place to swim and sunbathe, the beaches allow for room for events almost year `round. Events like the Barefoot Country Music Fest of course!
One legend has been working on the boardwalk for over 70 years
We found a guy at Bobby Dee's Aracade that has been there for 73 years, since he was nine years old! Holy Mackerel!
He's been calling the water-pistol races longer than most of us have been on this earth!
Wildwood is friendly and accommodating
Well, we've always known this: Wildwood is a friendly place, for locals and visitors alike.
It's also a great place for business!
From city hall to the convention center, to everywhere in between, people are helpful and welcoming. Such a great thing!
Wildwood has beach taxis!
I've taken the walk from the boardwalk to water's edge more than a few times. How did I miss the beach taxis?
They'll take you (and your stuff) from water's edge to the boardwalk or parking lots.
Again, how have I missed this?
The Ravioli House has the best food
If you want good food while in WIldwood, the Ravioli House can't be beat.
If the food there tastes like there's a lovable grandmother is the kitchen hand making your food the old-fashioned way, that's because there is! Really! Her name is Teresa , and she's known as TH. (Oh, and the desserts too!)
Wildwood, thanks for having us! We love you!
