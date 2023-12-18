Can You Really Drive 10 MPH Over Speed Limit In NJ?

🏎️ It's no secret that we can be speed demons here in the Garden State.

🏎️ In New Jersey, it's a "go, go, go" lifestyle.

🏎️ Some people believe it's no big deal to go only 10 miles over the speed limit.



via GIPHY

I've heard that before, too. That cops don't actually care one way or the other if we're only going a few miles over the speed limit. Did I think it was legal to do so in the grand scheme of things? Absolutely not.

It turns out, there really are people here in the Garden State who believe we're actually ALLOWED to speed.

Spoiler alert, fam: we're not.

Get our free mobile app

As for the rumor that going 10 miles per hour over the listed speed limit is legal, well, that's obviously not true either.

You can still be pulled over and fined for exceeding the speed limits set on the NJ roadways regardless of how fast you're going.



via GIPHY

As a matter of fact, how much you'll have to pay is based on a tiered system.

For example, according to TrafficTickets.com, you can be charges $85 for going up to 9 miles over. It's $95 for going 10-14 mph over the speed limit. To break into the $100s, all you have to be doing is 15 miles over the speed limit or more.

To hit the $200 mark, 20 mph over the listed speed will do it.



via GIPHY

So, don't fall for that talk. The speed limit is the speed limit. Sure, there are PLENTY of roads here in the Garden State on which we can all agree that the speed limit should be raised. However, we're all subject to the same scrutiny from law enforcement. If you don't want to pay the big bucks, stay at the legal limit.

Easier said than done for us Jersey drivers, I know.

Source: TrafficTickets.com

Places in NJ where gun owners have sued to carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.”

A federal judge found many of those spots to be legally protected on grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

As of June, a federal appeals court granted the state attorney general's request to keep part of the law that bars people from carrying handguns in “sensitive places” in effect.

﻿ The decision means handguns cannot be carried in places such as zoos, public parks, public libraries and museums, bars, and health care facilities.

The law bars handguns from being carried in those places as well as schools and child care facilities. The lower court's May injunction did not specify those locations, and the appeals court also didn't remove the prohibition in those places. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt & The Associated Press