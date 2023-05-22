Beloved Canines And Cocktails Event Returns To This Popular NJ Beach

What's better than grabbing a cool drink after a long day?

How about grabbing a nice cold beverage while you hang out on the beach surrounded by dogs?

It's becoming more and more commonplace for people to be able to bring their dogs to places where they used to be banned.

It's not uncommon now to go into a department store, or a mall, and see someone walking with their dog.

Sometimes it's the person's support animal but a lot of the time it's just people bringing their pet with them.

I'm not complaining either, I love dogs and the more often I can pet a dog when I go out the better.

Recently, a popular New Jersey farmer's market announced that dogs would be permitted at the market.

You can read more on that here.

There is also a popular New Jersey beach town that allows dogs to take over the boardwalk once or twice a year.

You can check that out here.

There is one event though that combines the beach, beverages, and dogs, and it happens every week in Point Pleasant.

Canines And Cocktails Returns To Point Pleasant, NJ For 2023

Grab your favorite drink, and your beloved pooch and head out to Point Pleasant for this year's Canines and Cocktails.

Every Tuesday from 5 PM to 9 PM you and your four-legged friend can hang out behind Jenk's Pavillion soaking up the sun and having some serious fun.

According to the Jenks Inlet Bar Instagram, the event will happen every week starting May 30th with the exception of the 4th of July.

I don't have a dog, but I can't wait to hang out with a beer and watch all the dogs play on the beach this summer!

