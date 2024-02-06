Cape May’s Higbee Beach Closing For Two Years

I hope you didn't have a special outing planned.

Higbee Beach will be closed for two years

New Jersey Fish and Wildlife officials have announced that Higbee Beach is now closed - and will remain closed until the end of 2026.

That's a long time!

Officials say the area will be closed "for public safety reasons and to protect and preserve the land and water areas of Higbee Beach WMA."

The area will be closed for the Pond Creek Restoration Project to be completed.

Pond Creek Project will help the wetlands

According to the State Department of Environmental Protection, the focus of the project is to result in "over 400 hundred acres of restored and enhanced wetland and upland maritime habitat."

A summary of the project can be found here.

A public meeting focusing on the project will be held at Lower Township Municipal Hall on Thursday, February 8th at 5:30 pm. The public is welcome to attend in person, or virtually with this link.

Parking lot will remain open

The Division of Fish and Wildlife says despite the beach closure, the parking lot behind Sunset Beach Gifts on Sunset Boulevard will remain open. A lot across from the World War II Lookout Tower, though, will be closed.

The project is expected to cost $37.5 Million.

SOURCES: New Jersey Fish and Wildlife (Facebook), New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

