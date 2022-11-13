How Carrie Underwood Re-Centers When She Needs a Mental Break

Carrie Underwood is one of country music's top performers, and certain pressures come with that status. Luckily, she has a few habits she turns to when she needs to relax and tune out the noise. In a recent episode of Audacy's I'm Listening, Underwood shares her exact tactics for toning down the pressure.

First of all, Underwood makes sure to get out in the sun to do one of her favorite activities: gardening. Underwood has shared many videos and pictures of her lush garden on social media, and to her, gardening has many more rewards than simply producing food for her home.

"There are so many incredible benefits to just being outside and soaking in Vitamin D, but also getting to grow something,” Underwood says. “It’s quiet outside. You’re very in tune with nature. You can hear the birds chirping and the wind through the breeze. You’re kind of alone with your thoughts, and I feel like there’s a lot of life lessons in gardening that you just think about as you are gardening."

Secondly, Underwood says an important thing she does to protect her mental wellbeing is tuning out the opinions of others on social media. The singer enjoys posting on social media, but says it's also something that can "weigh you down."

"I love to put things out there, I love people, I love to follow people, I love to see what they're up to, I love to tell people what I'm up to, but I don't read comments," she says. "I think that's one of the bests things I could have ever done. I might see the top ones that are from people I follow, from people I know, but after that, I just don't need to know.

"If I posted a picture of it, it's because I'm proud of it or I liked it or I was having fun while I was doing it, and I don't necessarily need to know what everybody thinks about it," she adds.

Another tactic Underwood has for decompressing is turning to music, and although she sings country (and a little rock and roll here and there), she often switches on Christian music when she needs encouragement.

"When I need a mental health break, the music that I will go to would be more like praise and worship," she explains. "Sometimes if I just play it in my house when I’m making dinner or something or cleaning or whatever it is, positive energy just fills the house in the form of sound waves."

Underwood has also produced her own faith-based music with her 2021 album, My Savior, and even with her 2020 Christmas album, My Gift, which contains mainly religious Christmas songs.

Underwood is currently out on the road on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, featuring Jimmie Allen, which runs through mid-March 2023.

