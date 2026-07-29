If you're facing challenges and you need food, you know how stressful that can be.

If transportation is an issue, you've got to find a way to get to a local food bank - and you have to do it during certain hours.

On top of that there's the embarrassment issue: asking and receiving help when you're struggling is not easy.

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey is hoping to help those facing these specific challenges.

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Community FoodBank on New Jersey Looks to Provide Another Option For Those in Need

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey is hoping to provide some help for those who need food.

It's an option that can help on several fronts.

The idea is the refrigerated food locker system.

How it works is pretty simple. Food is left in secured refrigerated lockers for families who need some options. With a code, people have 24/7 access to fresh produce and other items, outside the traditional 9-5 hours, when most people are working.

Ahead of time, people can request their food, get the code, and then pick-up the food - using their combination - when they can get to a locker location.

As the FoodBank say, "This allows for neighbors to retrieve the food they need on their own time, discreetly, and with dignity."

Sounds like a pretty good solution, right?

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Donations Needed

Like most things, refrigerated lockers aren't cheap.

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey is currently looking to raise funds to finance the locker idea. You can help by clicking here.

SOURCE: Community FoodBank of New Jersey

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