One night at DJais in Belmar has turned into one of the biggest New Jersey debates on social media this week.

It All Started With One Viral Encounter

A real estate influencer who splits her time between New Jersey and Florida shared a story after a night at the popular Jersey Shore bar. She says a man approached her, realized she noticed the wedding ring on his finger, walked back to his friends, removed it, and then came back to continue flirting.

She immediately called him out.

According to her, the man admitted exactly what he had done before she told him to leave, and warned that she could always track down his wife.

Then she dropped the line that sent the internet into chaos: "Jersey boys are all cheaters."

READ MORE: ChatGPT Reveals The Likelihood Of Travis And Taylor Buying A Summer Home In NJ

The Internet Is Split

The comments quickly became less about one married man and more about New Jersey itself.

Some people insisted she wasn't wrong, saying they've had similar experiences with men from the Garden State, claiming cheating in NJ is basically the norm these days.

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Others argued the setting matters.

DJais is one of the busiest nightlife spots on the Jersey Shore, especially during the summer, attracting crowds from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and beyond. Meeting someone behaving badly at a packed party bar doesn't necessarily say much about an entire state... or does it?

So...Are Jersey Boys More Likely to Cheat?

There's no credible research showing New Jersey men cheat at higher rates than men anywhere else. National surveys on infidelity consistently find that cheating happens across every state and demographic, with relationship experts pointing to factors like age, opportunity and relationship satisfaction, not ZIP code, as the biggest predictors.

So yes, there are cheaters in New Jersey.

There are also loyal husbands, devoted boyfriends and plenty of couples who've never had a reason to question each other in relationships.

One viral story can spark a debate, but it isn't enough to define millions of people. If anything, this controversy proves one thing: social media loves turning one bad experience into an entire state's reputation.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think:

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski