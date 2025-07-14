It’s summer in South Jersey, which means barbecues, beach trips… and unfortunately, ticks. Not exactly the ideal summer critter to be dealing with, but it comes with having fun in the sun depending on where you go.

Before you spiral out, do me a favor and take a deep breath, then you can take action. If you find a tick on you (or your pet), you can send it to the new Rutgers’ "NJ Ticks 4 Science!" project.

Get our free mobile app

This is a free, statewide citizen science effort run by the Rutgers Center for Vector Biology. They’ll test the tick for pathogens like Lyme disease and include it in their map tracking tick activity across NJ.

YOUR tick could help advance science and public health. Pretty cool, right?

READ MORE: PETA Warns All NJ Pet Owners To Keep Cats Inside

Learn more and submit your tick here.

How To Avoid A Tick Bite This Summer Photo by Erik Karits on Unsplash loading...

How to Avoid a Tick Bite This Summer

Ticks love grassy, brushy, and wooded areas — AKA half of New Jersey in July. To stay tick-free, there are a few things you can do.

Wear light-colored clothing so ticks are easier to spot

Use insect repellent with DEET or picaridin

Tuck your pants into your socks (yes, it’s dorky, but it works)

Shower within two hours of being outdoors

of being outdoors Do tick checks on yourself, your kids, and your pets. It's SO important.

What Kind Of Ticks Are Lurking in NJ? Photo by Erik Karits on Unsplash loading...

What Kind of Ticks Are Lurking in NJ?

Some of the most common ticks you’ll find in the Garden State are:

Blacklegged ticks (deer ticks) – known carriers of Lyme disease

Lone star ticks – aggressive biters, found more in this part of South Jersey

American dog ticks – can carry Rocky Mountain spotted fever

Yes, ticks are common right now. But, with a little prevention (and a free science project), we’ve got this so you can stay safe AND stay outside!

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval