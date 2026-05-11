New Jersey&#8217;s Gen-Z Drivers Just Shocked Everybody With Their Driving Skills

New Jersey’s Gen-Z Drivers Just Shocked Everybody With Their Driving Skills

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If there’s one thing New Jersey residents love complaining about, it’s bad drivers.

According to a surprising new national report, Gen Z drivers in the Garden State might actually be some of the safest in America.

Researchers at Wilshire Law Firm analyzed traffic incident data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), focusing specifically on drivers born between 1997 and 2012. The study reviewed accident and fatality data from 2019 through 2023 and New Jersey ended up near the very bottom of the recklessness rankings.

Which, in this case, is a very good thing.

New Jersey Ranked Among America’s Least Reckless Gen-Z Drivers

New Jersey tied with Rhode Island as the fifth safest state overall for younger drivers.

The state reported just 7.54 accidents and 7.61 fatalities involving Gen-Z drivers per 100,000 residents. That stat keeps New Jersey among the lowest incident rates nationwide.

For a state constantly stereotyped for aggressive driving, the numbers are honestly pretty shocking.

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Speeding And Drunk Driving Numbers Stayed Low

The study also found New Jersey performed especially well when it came to speeding and alcohol-related crashes involving Gen-Z drivers.

Only 2.27 accidents and 2.59 fatalities per 100,000 residents were linked to overspeeding. That’s great news considering almost every 20-year-old NJ driver I know has a pretty heavy foot.

Meanwhile, alcohol-impaired Gen-Z drivers accounted for just 1.38 accidents and 1.54 fatalities per 100,000 people. That’s well below national averages.

The Northeast Dominated The Safety Rankings

New Jersey wasn’t alone, either.

Much of the Northeast wound up ranked among the safest areas for Gen-Z drivers, including our neighbors in New York and Pennsylvania.

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While New Jersey drivers will probably never beat the memes entirely, Gen-Z may finally be helping the state lose its worst driving reputation.

Tips To Avoid Distracted Driving

Gallery Credit: Dave Steel

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: Gen Z, NJ Drivers, NJ driving habits, NJ Driving Statistics, South Jersey Trending
Categories: AC, Community, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

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