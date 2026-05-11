If there’s one thing New Jersey residents love complaining about, it’s bad drivers.

According to a surprising new national report, Gen Z drivers in the Garden State might actually be some of the safest in America.

Researchers at Wilshire Law Firm analyzed traffic incident data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), focusing specifically on drivers born between 1997 and 2012. The study reviewed accident and fatality data from 2019 through 2023 and New Jersey ended up near the very bottom of the recklessness rankings.

Which, in this case, is a very good thing.

New Jersey Ranked Among America’s Least Reckless Gen-Z Drivers

New Jersey tied with Rhode Island as the fifth safest state overall for younger drivers.

The state reported just 7.54 accidents and 7.61 fatalities involving Gen-Z drivers per 100,000 residents. That stat keeps New Jersey among the lowest incident rates nationwide.

For a state constantly stereotyped for aggressive driving, the numbers are honestly pretty shocking.

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Speeding And Drunk Driving Numbers Stayed Low

The study also found New Jersey performed especially well when it came to speeding and alcohol-related crashes involving Gen-Z drivers.

READ MORE: NJ Is The Safest Place For Your Teen To Learn How To Drive

Only 2.27 accidents and 2.59 fatalities per 100,000 residents were linked to overspeeding. That’s great news considering almost every 20-year-old NJ driver I know has a pretty heavy foot.

Meanwhile, alcohol-impaired Gen-Z drivers accounted for just 1.38 accidents and 1.54 fatalities per 100,000 people. That’s well below national averages.

The Northeast Dominated The Safety Rankings

New Jersey wasn’t alone, either.

Much of the Northeast wound up ranked among the safest areas for Gen-Z drivers, including our neighbors in New York and Pennsylvania.

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While New Jersey drivers will probably never beat the memes entirely, Gen-Z may finally be helping the state lose its worst driving reputation.

Tips To Avoid Distracted Driving Gallery Credit: Dave Steel