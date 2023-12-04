Chevy Chase Flips on Christmas Lights on South Jersey House

If you were to get a celebrity to help you turn on your house's Christmas lights, what celebrity would you want to get?

No doubt, it would be Chevy Chase. After all, it's Chase's character in the movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" that famously turns on the world's best home Christmas lights display.

Chevy Chase was in one of the most famous Christmas movies of all time

Remember Christmas Vacation?

Get our free mobile app

This past weekend, Chevy Chase was in South Jersey to turn on some lights at a very special house in Mullica Hill.

Fox 29 Philadelphia was on the scene and captured Chevy flipping the switch:

What a win! Getting Chevy Chase to stop by and plug in your lights!

Special Screening And Q&A Of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" With Chevy Chase Getty Images loading...

South Jersey's favorite Christmas movies

We recently asked South Jersey residents about their favorite Christmas movies. "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" finished on top! You can check the informal survey here.

Check out this Horse Ranch for Sale in Egg Harbor Township Buy Your Very Own Dutton-Like Ranch in South Jersey! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly