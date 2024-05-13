Atlantic County Man Busted For St Patrick’s Day Deer Meat Fundraiser

St. Patrick's Day is a cultural and religious holiday which recognizes St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

According to a legendary tale St. Patrick was able to rid Ireland of snakes.

The St. Patrick's Day tale doesn't say anything about deer.

Leave that to a South Jersey guy.

Deer Stew Atlantic County Photo by Holly Spangler on Unsplash loading...

Atlantic County man charged with possession of deer parts

According to the New Jersey Conservation Officers Association, state agents busted an Atlantic County man for 'doing a "."self-fund raiser' which involved the selling of venison stew for St. Patrick's Day.

The officers say the man was found to be in possession of several deer from different people, but he didn't have any confirmation numbers or other information about the deer parts.

The man was charged with illegal possession of deer parts. Authorities have not released the suspects name.

SOURCE: New Jersey Conservation Officers Association.

