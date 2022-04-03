Chris Stapleton’s ‘Cold’ Wins Best Country Song at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Chris Stapleton and his "Cold" co-writers won the trophy for Best Country Song at the pre-show Premiere Ceremony before the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday afternoon (April 3).

The awards show hadn't even kicked off yet, but it was already Stapleton's second win of the day: Mere minutes beforehand, he accepted the award for Best Country Solo Performance for "You Should Probably Leave." Both that song and "Cold" appear on Stapleton's most recent album, Starting Over.

Stapleton took the stage to accept the award with his fellow writers, including Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure and Derek Mixon. All four men took turns commenting on the win from the stage, and brevity was a theme. The country star simply offered his thanks and his reverence to his co-writers, saying, "to write a song with them and win this award is probably the greatest thing to me." He then handed off the mic, and each winner spoke briefly to their gratitude at winning the award.

Other songs nominated in the category included Maren Morris' "Better Than We Found It," Kacey Musgraves' "Camera Roll," Thomas Rhett's "Country Again," Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" and Mickey Guyton's "Remember Her Name."

Stapleton is one of the most-nominated country performers at this year's Grammy Awards show. He's also nominated for Best Country Album, bringing his total nominations count for 2022 to three. He's tied with Guyton for the most-nominated acts from the country genre.

